Buckhead Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Greenwich Wealth Management Has Lowered Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Holding by $668,100; Valuation Rose

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 403,771 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 7,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,784 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, up from 40,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 26/04/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 720P FROM 710P; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Announces Threshold Price, Initial Reference Price and Deemed Conversion Rate for Cash; 19/04/2018 – Cerebus appoints ex-JPMorgan COO as president; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the J.P. Morgan 46th Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference; 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video); 16/05/2018 – NII Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Composite PMI: Summary

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.28 million for 12.42 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot LP accumulated 38,157 shares. Eqis Cap Management Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 10,260 shares. Products Limited Com reported 152,900 shares. Moreover, Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 59,705 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 646,759 shares or 0% of the stock. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0.01% stake. 155,241 were accumulated by Signia Mgmt Limited Company. Northern Trust Corporation reported 559,178 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 454,981 shares or 0% of the stock. Brandes Prns LP reported 0.02% stake. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% or 174,666 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Element Management Limited Co owns 0.02% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 24,064 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Llp has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Rent-A-Center, Comcast, Group 1 Automotive, CDW and Target – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks Soar 7% in June – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tackle Market Volatility With These 5 Low-Beta Stocks – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Deere, Dunkinâ€™, Fortinet, Occidental, Splunk, Spotify, UTC and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22 million was made by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,191 shares to 18,655 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 42,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,370 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “JPMorgan’s (JPM) Dimon: We’re Going Right at Bank of America (BAC) in US Expansion – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Event – StreetInsider.com” on June 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “BofA’s Cathy Bessant reportedly in talks with Wells Fargo for CEO job – Charlotte Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oil States to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Plans Dividend Increase and $29.4 Billion Capital Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset New York owns 212,491 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.78% or 16,807 shares. New York-based Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & has invested 1.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cannell Peter B And invested 0.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dupont Mgmt Corp invested in 1.06% or 457,491 shares. Principal Fin Gru stated it has 7.92 million shares. Accredited Invsts holds 12,064 shares. Da Davidson And Communication reported 0.5% stake. Scott & Selber reported 1.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Qvt Fincl Limited Partnership has 1.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 39,530 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability stated it has 1.15 million shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Strategic Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 0.07% or 3,234 shares. 24,198 were accumulated by Country Club Tru Com Na. Barr E S & holds 1.99% or 189,387 shares in its portfolio. Community Trust And Invest Company accumulated 339,191 shares.