Buckhead Capital Management Boosted Novartis A G (NVS) Position by $1.01 Million; As Centene (CNC) Share Price Rose, Grisanti Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $3.31 Million

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 10,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 84,303 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, up from 73,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $91.1. About 1.47M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/04/2018 – Novartis delivered a strong first quarter and acted to become a more focused medicines company; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 09/04/2018 – Novartis to Pay $218 a Share in Cash for AveXis; 02/05/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz receives complete response letter from the US FDA for proposed biosimilar rituximab; 09/04/2018 – Novartis CEO: AveXis Deal to Be Partly Financed From Proceeds of JV Stake Sale; 27/03/2018 – Novartis Selling Consumer-healthcare JV Stake To GlaxoSmithKline — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IN UNITED STATES, TASIGNA IS NOW INDICATED FOR TREATMENT OF ADULT AND PEDIATRIC PATIENTS ONE YEAR OF AGE OR OLDER WITH NEWLY DIAGNOSED PH+ CML-CP; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Counsel Resigns Over Company’s Michael Cohen Deal; 19/04/2018 – REG-Novartis appoints John Tsai Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 188.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 62,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 95,608 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 3.40 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC)

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 8,930 shares to 10,750 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roku Inc by 11,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,663 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Centene Hits a Home Run with Its Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Future Prospect of Global CNC Machines Market Top Trending Best Equipment in 2019 – GuruFocus.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,600 are owned by Merian (Uk). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 384,461 shares. Fiduciary Communication invested in 0.05% or 35,674 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund invested in 0.1% or 8,215 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc accumulated 417,557 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 779,020 shares stake. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 103,297 shares. The France-based Cap Fund Management Sa has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Keybank Association Oh has 16,643 shares. 352 are held by Contravisory Invest. 239,321 are held by Bb&T. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Burney Co accumulated 0.21% or 64,045 shares. Us Savings Bank De has 607,828 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,200 shares to 38,204 shares, valued at $7.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,903 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).