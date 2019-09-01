Buckhead Capital Management Boosted Its Western Digital (WDC) Holding; Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Has 1.4 Sentiment

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 51.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc acquired 37,896 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock rose 6.08%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 111,920 shares with $5.38M value, up from 74,024 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $16.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.98% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 4.79 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M

Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 87 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 62 sold and decreased their stakes in Pattern Energy Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 77.28 million shares, down from 78.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pattern Energy Group Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 39 Increased: 56 New Position: 31.

Beach Investment Management Llc. holds 6.52% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. for 164,794 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa owns 1.70 million shares or 4.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Credit Capital Investments Llc has 3.78% invested in the company for 159,800 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd. has invested 2.34% in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 255,387 shares.

Pattern Energy Group Inc. operates as an independent power firm that owns and operates power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. As of March 1, 2017, the firm had a portfolio of 18 wind power projects with a total owned capacity of 2,644 MW. It currently has negative earnings. It sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

Among 10 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Western Digital has $7000 highest and $32.5000 lowest target. $51.23’s average target is -10.55% below currents $57.27 stock price. Western Digital had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Benchmark on Tuesday, July 2. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Bank of America. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 1. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold”. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, April 26.

