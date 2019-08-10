Buckhead Capital Management Boosted Its Novartis A G (NVS) Holding; Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Decreased Its Apple Computer Com (AAPL) Position by $1.47 Million; Share Value Rose

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 10,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 84,303 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, up from 73,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $90.82. About 1.41M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Fosun Pharma to vie for $2 bln Novartis portfolio – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-FDA – APPROVES NEW USES FOR TWO DRUGS ADMINISTERED TOGETHER FOR TREATMENT OF BRAF-POSITIVE ANAPLASTIC THYROID CANCER (ADDS SOURCE ‘FDA’); 01/05/2018 – Novartis Gets FDA Approval of Tafinlar + Mekinist; 24/05/2018 – Novartis’s Biosimilar Zessly Gets European Commission Nod; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Group General Counsel Felix Ehrat to Retire From the Company; 09/04/2018 – Novartis buys US gene therapy group AveXis for $8.7bn; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: Expanded Indication for Tasigna to Include First- and Second-Line Pediatric Patients 1 Year of Age or Older; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS NATACHA THEYTAZ, GLOBAL HEAD INTERNAL AUDIT WILL LEAD THE ETHICS, RISK AND COMPLIANCE ORGANIZATION AD INTERIM; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – PURSUANT TO AMENDED AGREEMENT, DURECT REMAINS ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $230 MLN IN SALES-BASED MILESTONES; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS IT’S STILL EVALUATING SANDOZ ORAL SOLIDS BUSINESS

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 7,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 240,477 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.68 million, down from 248,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple’s next event may reveal cheaper iPads and MacBook Air; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s $299 iPad Pricing Available to Schools Only; 22/03/2018 – iDrop News: Group Claims Apple Is Betraying Its Chinese iCloud Customers; 10/05/2018 – Apple hits record high amid lengthy winning streak; 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one base for that is that everyone needs to learn to code. Coding is a way to express yourself. It’s a language #RevolutionCHI; 23/05/2018 – Apple to Offer $50 Rebates for Full-Price IPhone Battery Swaps

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management has invested 3.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stellar Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 4,063 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca invested in 0.32% or 4,258 shares. Shelton has invested 1.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Manhattan has invested 3.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Maryland Mgmt reported 3.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 62,300 were reported by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Llc. Kemper Corp Master Retirement holds 5.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 44,400 shares. Carroll Financial Associates Incorporated reported 104,356 shares. Thompson Mgmt stated it has 14,385 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6.41M shares. Thornburg stated it has 218,471 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, South State Corporation has 2.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 114,974 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd has invested 3.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Neuberger Berman Group Llc reported 5.83 million shares stake.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Interm Corp (VCIT) by 19,928 shares to 72,916 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl Com (NYSE:SYF) by 12,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:MPWR).