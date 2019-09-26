Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Valuation Rose While Trust Asset Management Cut Its Position by $7.04 Million; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding Has Upped by Cyrus Capital Partners Lp

Trust Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 63.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc sold 171,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The institutional investor held 98,656 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, down from 270,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $41.06. It is down 21.27% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M; 06/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 13/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell Deal To Help `Revolutionise’ Bpl; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EBITDA $261.7M; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SOUTH TEXAS GATEWAY TERMINAL WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON A 212 ACRE WATERFRONT PARCEL AT MOUTH OF CORPUS CHRISTI BAY; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 12/04/2018 – BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 7556.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.89M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.62 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $58.24. About 335,195 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly CSeries jets by early 2019; 08/03/2018 – DELTA’S NORTHEAST OPERATION BACK ON TRACK FOLLOWING STORM; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 04/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DELTA AT ‘BBB-‘; RATING OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – This is infuriating. Still sitting here @Delta #SorryNotSorry; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Traffic Up 4.3; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH AFFECTED SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSAND CUSTOMERS; 14/05/2018 – DAL: PERSIAN GULF AIR SUBSIDIES BIGGEST THREAT TO U.S. CARRIERS; 13/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 400 MAINLINE, REGIONAL FLIGHTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings.

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.12B and $839.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.70 million shares to 2.89 million shares, valued at $89.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Trust Asset Management Llc, which manages about $633.33M and $364.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 161,367 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $325.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold BPL shares while 70 reduced holdings.