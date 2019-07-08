Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Stock Rose While Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Trimmed Stake by $24.77 Million; As Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Declined, Holder Highvista Strategies Has Lifted Its Stake

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 85.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 728,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 854,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 60,687 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 3.98% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECE; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckeye Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPL); 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 1,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $603,000, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $281.97. About 189,934 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (Put) (NYSE:KSS) by 755,000 shares to 895,000 shares, valued at $61.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 508,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Hldgs Grp Incorporated invested 0.05% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Cambridge Invest Research Advisors, Iowa-based fund reported 9,394 shares. Whittier Of Nevada invested 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Ameritas Investment Partners reported 24,600 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.06% or 2.14 million shares. Parkside Bank Tru holds 0% or 393 shares. Salient Advisors Limited accumulated 17,918 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc invested in 78,871 shares or 0% of the stock. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department stated it has 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Sandy Spring Comml Bank stated it has 300 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 22,791 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 363,549 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co holds 6,885 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Adirondack Tru has 0.03% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 1,310 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company owns 575 shares.