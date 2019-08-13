Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Shares Rose While Chickasaw Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $717,502; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Holds Holding in Williams Cos (WMB)

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 21,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 5.94 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.96M, up from 5.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 1.67 million shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EBITDA $261.7M; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EPS 74c; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Does Not Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos (WMB) by 88.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 39,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 85,134 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45B, up from 45,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 3.11M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 6,121 shares. Principal Financial Grp reported 1.77M shares. Ares Management Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 12,935 shares. Bp Public Limited Company holds 0.15% or 131,000 shares in its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Ltd Co has 0.11% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Davenport Limited Liability Corp owns 15,473 shares. Cna, a Illinois-based fund reported 17,070 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Massachusetts-based Rampart Invest Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bessemer Group Inc has 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 463,051 shares. First Personal Finance Services invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 6,135 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 3,492 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Emerging Mkts (VWO) by 100 shares to 24,086 shares, valued at $1.02 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dj International Dividend Index (IDV) by 2,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,200 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I had bought 10,000 shares worth $239,300. Wilson Terrance Lane also bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. CHANDLER JOHN D also bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.30 million shares to 5.08M shares, valued at $211.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 48,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.40M shares, and cut its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).