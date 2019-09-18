Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Shareholder Brookfield Asset Management Decreased Stake as Stock Price Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose While Partnervest Advisory Services Has Lifted Position by $327,484

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 2,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,295 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $136.88. About 1.95 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 99.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 2.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 1,407 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58,000, down from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.13. About 1.21M shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M; 13/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell Deal To Help `Revolutionise’ Bpl; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckeye Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPL); 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC; 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Provise Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 20,162 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. 745,162 are held by Putnam Invs Limited Liability. Blb&B Lc holds 53,966 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cypress Cap Group invested in 0.45% or 16,461 shares. Drexel Morgan & stated it has 1.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Godshalk Welsh Mngmt stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Ocean Ltd, a California-based fund reported 3,229 shares. Moreover, Partner Fund Mngmt Lp has 1.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 398,702 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd stated it has 189,308 shares. Novare Mngmt Limited Liability, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,696 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia Com accumulated 53,458 shares. Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 13,453 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs owns 182,156 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability holds 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1,861 shares.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $252.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 367,636 shares to 2,364 shares, valued at $315,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 291,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,275 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold BPL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.71 million shares or 8.31% more from 104.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cincinnati Insur Co owns 79,294 shares. 16,313 are held by Salient Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 80,512 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis reported 0.13% stake. Blackrock accumulated 1.89M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 21,307 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc owns 0.03% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 2,640 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company owns 10,153 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 11,960 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 15,676 shares. West Family owns 1.05% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 101,963 shares. Fort Washington Invest Inc Oh has 113,549 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Klingenstein Fields Lc has 0.01% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 4,900 shares. Hm Payson & holds 0% or 2,200 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:TOO) by 56.59 million shares to 300.76 million shares, valued at $307.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oi S A by 27.31 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 106.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 2 Energy Stocks Could Be the Next Big-Time Buyout Recipients – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Buckeye Partners, L.P. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buckeye Partners: The Pain May Be Over – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Outcome of Strategic Review – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BPL’s profit will be $95.43 million for 16.58 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.