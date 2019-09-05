Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Cut Its Holding by $24.77 Million; Smith Asset Management Group LP Increases Position in Csx (CSX)

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 106.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 124,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 242,270 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.13 million, up from 117,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $68.68. About 1.30M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 10/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 85.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 728,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The institutional investor held 126,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 854,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 140,043 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckeye Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPL); 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.18B, EST. $907.5M; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 06/03/2018 Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – DECISION TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE COMES IN LIGHT OF RECOMMENDED DECISION BY PUC’S ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 1,960 shares to 2,581 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,370 shares, and cut its stake in Innoviva Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland Com Investment Counsel Adv holds 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 45,609 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Pension has 916,352 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Payden & Rygel owns 1,500 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.09% or 1.95M shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 103,468 shares. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.1% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Butensky Cohen Security holds 1.29% or 23,737 shares in its portfolio. 3,843 were accumulated by Clean Yield Group. 6,642 are owned by Colonial Trust Advsr. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 575,795 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Gideon Cap stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Lynch & Associate In stated it has 0.31% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Martingale Asset Lp has invested 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.11% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt stated it has 5.94 million shares. 17,918 were reported by Salient Cap Advisors Ltd Co. Webster Retail Bank N A has 999 shares. Advisory stated it has 329,721 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Green Square Capital Limited holds 0.69% or 31,195 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 1,055 shares. Cincinnati Insur Communication holds 79,294 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 21,992 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd holds 0.01% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) or 7,370 shares. Narwhal Capital Management invested in 19,720 shares. Moreover, Crosspoint Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 500 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 2,929 shares stake. Alphamark Llc holds 0% or 100 shares. Moreover, Stifel Financial Corp has 0.01% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 136,573 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation has 22,262 shares.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearway Energy Inc (Call) by 1.15M shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $22.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 508,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BPL’s profit will be $95.42M for 16.55 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.