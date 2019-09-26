Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Market Value Rose While Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Upped Stake; Ack Asset Management Decreased Kw (KW) Stake by $5.36 Million; Share Value Declined

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kw (KW) by 40.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 382,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 558,200 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.26M, down from 940,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kw for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.1. About 203,057 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.06. About 1.83M shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS- ACTIVELY UNDERTAKING STEPS NECESSARY TO PROVIDE Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE TO PITTSBURGH SECTION OF REFINED FUELS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Does Not Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECE; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EPS 74c; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.18B, EST. $907.5M; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS EXECUTION OF LONG-TERM PACT WITH BP; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Has Affirmed Ratings Of 4 Notes Issued By Bpl Mortgages S.R.L. (SME 2014); 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.60, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold KW shares while 58 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.30 million shares or 0.84% less from 113.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1.02 million shares. Timessquare Mgmt Lc has invested 0.48% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Carroll Finance Associate holds 0% or 212 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% or 218,695 shares in its portfolio. Sei Company invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Huntington Comml Bank invested in 0% or 813 shares. State Street owns 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 2.92 million shares. Fairfax Financial Can holds 11.93% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 13.32 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 34,344 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cutter And Communication Brokerage reported 2.62% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Sprott Inc accumulated 2.29% or 467,729 shares. Aqr Management Lc holds 45,981 shares. 12,841 were reported by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation. Susquehanna Llp stated it has 39,878 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $7.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 101,805 shares to 885,369 shares, valued at $121.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,825 shares, and cut its stake in Summit Hotel Prope (NYSE:INN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold BPL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.71 million shares or 8.31% more from 104.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Limited Com holds 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) or 10,153 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 14,345 shares. 74,227 were reported by Bollard Grp Inc Ltd Co. Brookfield Asset Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Alphamark Advisors Limited Company owns 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 100 shares. Ftb holds 1,500 shares. Macquarie Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Moreover, Captrust Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 18,159 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt LP invested in 32,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 11,706 were accumulated by Arrow Invest Lc. Westchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 733,665 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Whittier Co Of Nevada holds 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) or 705 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsr LP has invested 3.07% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Bancshares Of Mellon has 8,570 shares. 38,320 were accumulated by Blair William And Il.