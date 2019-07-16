Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Holding Raised by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp; Texas Instrs (TXN) Position Has Raised by Sarasin & Partners Llp

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 13.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 61,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 517,905 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.93 million, up from 456,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $118.43. About 2.26M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 23,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 143,895 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 120,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.46. About 658,341 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 3.98% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Has Affirmed Ratings Of 4 Notes Issued By Bpl Mortgages S.R.L. (SME 2014); 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. $402,732 worth of stock was sold by Van Haren Julie on Friday, January 25. CARP DANIEL A also sold $1.53 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Friday, February 8. Shares for $601,658 were sold by Whitaker Darla H. 6,953 shares were sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF, worth $702,392 on Thursday, January 31. 7,000 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $743,400 were sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H. The insider Ilan Haviv sold $2.34 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sirios Cap Management Lp reported 278,581 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. First Merchants stated it has 5,003 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 4,455 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc has 38,985 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System has 0.42% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 41,031 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 0.19% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Monroe Retail Bank & Mi owns 0.17% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 4,876 shares. Portland Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 32,370 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Capstone Inv Ltd Co owns 5,620 shares. Amp Cap invested in 509,464 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa holds 279,700 shares. Stewart & Patten Lc reported 2.18% stake. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,820 shares. Bridges Invest Management stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 235,735 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $21.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 28,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 993,281 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 47,923 shares to 110,411 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) by 22,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,524 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Financial Advisers Ltd Company accumulated 86,102 shares. Narwhal Capital Management holds 0.15% or 19,720 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Liability reported 2.32% stake. First Manhattan Communications invested in 0% or 1,350 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt owns 28,449 shares. Bridges Mgmt Incorporated reported 45,520 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corp has 0.01% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Ent Financial Corporation reported 150 shares. North Star Inv Management Corporation reported 1,529 shares. Stifel Corp holds 136,573 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation invested in 14,151 shares. Cadence Capital Management Llc holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 358,461 shares. Us Natl Bank De stated it has 23,142 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wade G W & holds 0.06% or 19,611 shares in its portfolio.