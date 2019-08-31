Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Holding Increased by Harvest Fund Advisors Llc; As Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Valuation Rose, Harbert Fund Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 6.74M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.34M, up from 5.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 1.41 million shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 06/03/2018 Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckeye Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPL); 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.18B, EST. $907.5M; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 13/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell Deal To Help `Revolutionise’ Bpl

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.12M market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 158,537 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemical Bank stated it has 18,265 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Salem Counselors invested in 0.05% or 13,390 shares. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco National Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Inc Tx stated it has 15,239 shares. Blackhill Capital reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Cohen & Steers Incorporated holds 0.16% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) or 1.65 million shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 63,944 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Westwood Holding Group Inc Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Estabrook Capital Mngmt reported 700 shares stake. Sfe Counsel reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Moreover, Hightower Advisors Llc has 0.02% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 7,175 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd invested in 123,024 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.05% or 357,300 shares. Alps Advsr stated it has 14.49 million shares.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 405,910 shares to 35.08M shares, valued at $1.01B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 215,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,791 shares, and cut its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM).

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Public/Private Arbitrage In Oil And Gas: Buckeye Partners Goes Private – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buckeye Partners: Moody’s Backs Off – Seeking Alpha” published on February 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2018 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tallgrass Energy: Take-Private Bid Highlights Continued Private Equity Interest In Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buckeye Partners: Strong Buy With 10% Yield And Significant Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 16, 2019.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.53 million activity.