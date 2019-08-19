Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Holder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Position by $65.45 Million as Valuation Rose; United Technologies Com (UTX) Shareholder First Merchants Has Trimmed Its Holding as Valuation Declined

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 4,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 61,217 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, down from 65,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $126.8. About 1.03 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 1.92 million shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 7.98 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271.37M, down from 9.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.01. About 619,537 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Does Not Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – BELIEVES Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE ALONG ALTOONA TO PITTSBURGH SECTION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT ORIGINAL PROJECT COSTS/TIMELINE; 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 81C; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) by 2,804 shares to 57,957 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Com (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Company Com (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 962,591 shares. Optimum Invest reported 0.84% stake. Oregon-based Northside Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Aldebaran Financial Inc holds 0.95% or 10,470 shares in its portfolio. Iron Ltd Liability Company holds 0.18% or 1,874 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 0.19% or 1,693 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.25% or 2.09 million shares. Provise Management Group Limited Liability Corp reported 1.09% stake. Pacific Global Inv Management Co owns 2,422 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sun Life Inc reported 5,335 shares. Fulton Bankshares Na owns 16,854 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Twin Mgmt Inc holds 101,760 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Company reported 0.02% stake. 96,454 are owned by Cullinan Assoc. Edgar Lomax Communication Va accumulated 3.13% or 353,837 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.77 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 140,351 were accumulated by Northern. Adams Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 21,992 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Whittier Tru Com accumulated 1,000 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd reported 45,499 shares. Bollard Grp Inc holds 0.08% or 60,778 shares in its portfolio. Stifel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 136,573 shares. Huntington Financial Bank reported 1,500 shares stake. Macquarie Gru Ltd has 0.01% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 123,024 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 1,055 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Synovus Financial Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 830 shares. North Star Investment Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Crosspoint Strategies Lc, a California-based fund reported 500 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,399 shares. Cap Advisers has 86,102 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.