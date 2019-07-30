Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)

Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) and TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Buckeye Partners L.P. 36 1.71 N/A -0.37 0.00 TC Energy Corporation 46 0.00 N/A 2.78 17.17

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Buckeye Partners L.P. and TC Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) and TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Buckeye Partners L.P. 0.00% -9.5% -4.2% TC Energy Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Buckeye Partners L.P. and TC Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Buckeye Partners L.P. 0 4 1 2.20 TC Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -6.28% for Buckeye Partners L.P. with consensus price target of $39.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Buckeye Partners L.P. and TC Energy Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.6% and 68.9%. 0.5% are Buckeye Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.05% of TC Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Buckeye Partners L.P. 25.15% 23.49% 29.21% 28.97% 3.98% 44.19% TC Energy Corporation 1.94% 2.8% 13.64% 22.66% 9% 33.73%

For the past year Buckeye Partners L.P. has stronger performance than TC Energy Corporation

Summary

TC Energy Corporation beats Buckeye Partners L.P. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, heating oil, and kerosene; refined petroleum products, such as propane and butane, refinery feedstock, and blending components; and crude oil. This segment also provides crude oil services, including train loading/unloading, storage, and throughput; and turn-key operations and maintenance, asset development, and construction services for third-party pipeline and energy assets, as well as operates and/or maintains third-party pipelines. It owns and operates approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline located primarily in the northeastern and upper midwestern portions of the United States, and services 110 delivery locations; 115 active terminals that provide bulk storage and throughput services with aggregate storage capacity of 55 million barrels; and 2 underground propane storage caverns. The Global Marine Terminals segment provides marine accessible bulk storage and blending, rail and truck rack loading/unloading, and petroleum processing services through 7 liquid petroleum product terminals located in The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia in the Caribbean; and the New York Harbor and Corpus Christi, Texas in the United States. The Merchant Services segment is involved in the wholesale distribution of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, natural gas liquids, ethanol, and biodiesel, as well as petroleum distillates, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil. Buckeye GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Buckeye Partners, L.P. was founded in 1886 and is based in Houston, Texas.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation facilities, and other businesses through a network of regulated natural gas pipelines and storage facilities. It owns and operates a network of 80,400 km of wholly-owned natural gas pipelines and 11,100 km of partially-owned natural gas pipelines; and regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 Bcf. The company also owns and operates Keystone pipeline system of 4,324 km for the transportation of crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta to Wood River and Patoka in Illinois; Cushing, Oklahoma; and Houston and Port Arthur, Texas. In addition, it operates terminal and pipeline facilities to transport crude oil from the market hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to the Houston and Port Arthur, Texas refining market. Further, the company owns, controls, and develops approximately 7,050 MW of generation capacity powered by natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets; and owns and operates regulated and unregulated natural gas storage facilities. It also operates 18 electrical power generation plants and 118 Bcf of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick in Canada; and New York, New England, Pennsylvania, and Arizona in the United States. TransCanada Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.