Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

This is a contrast between Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Oil & Gas Pipelines and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Buckeye Partners L.P. 38 1.67 N/A -0.60 0.00 Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 2 0.10 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Buckeye Partners L.P. and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Buckeye Partners L.P. 0.00% -2.2% -1% Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 38.6% -5.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.69 beta indicates that Buckeye Partners L.P. is 31.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP on the other hand, has 0.82 beta which makes it 18.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Buckeye Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Buckeye Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Buckeye Partners L.P. and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Buckeye Partners L.P. 0 4 0 2.00 Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

Buckeye Partners L.P.’s average target price is $39.75, while its potential downside is -3.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.2% of Buckeye Partners L.P. shares and 23.2% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Buckeye Partners L.P. shares. Comparatively, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP has 6.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Buckeye Partners L.P. 0.31% 1.58% 24.57% 36.91% 21.27% 43.95% Sanchez Midstream Partners LP -8.84% -11.71% -17.65% -17.3% -83.1% 13.95%

For the past year Buckeye Partners L.P. has stronger performance than Sanchez Midstream Partners LP

Summary

Buckeye Partners L.P. beats Sanchez Midstream Partners LP on 7 of the 8 factors.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, heating oil, and kerosene; refined petroleum products, such as propane and butane, refinery feedstock, and blending components; and crude oil. This segment also provides crude oil services, including train loading/unloading, storage, and throughput; and turn-key operations and maintenance, asset development, and construction services for third-party pipeline and energy assets, as well as operates and/or maintains third-party pipelines. It owns and operates approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline located primarily in the northeastern and upper midwestern portions of the United States, and services 110 delivery locations; 115 active terminals that provide bulk storage and throughput services with aggregate storage capacity of 55 million barrels; and 2 underground propane storage caverns. The Global Marine Terminals segment provides marine accessible bulk storage and blending, rail and truck rack loading/unloading, and petroleum processing services through 7 liquid petroleum product terminals located in The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia in the Caribbean; and the New York Harbor and Corpus Christi, Texas in the United States. The Merchant Services segment is involved in the wholesale distribution of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, natural gas liquids, ethanol, and biodiesel, as well as petroleum distillates, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil. Buckeye GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Buckeye Partners, L.P. was founded in 1886 and is based in Houston, Texas.