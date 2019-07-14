Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) EPS Estimated At $0.55; Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Covered By 5 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian Natural Res (TSE:CNQ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Canadian Natural Res had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, March 13. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5. Scotia Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by GMP Securities. See Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $47 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

Analysts expect Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report $0.55 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.78% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. BPL’s profit would be $88.35M giving it 18.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s analysts see 5.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.43. About 1.08 million shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 3.98% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EBITDA $261.7M; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – BELIEVES Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE ALONG ALTOONA TO PITTSBURGH SECTION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT ORIGINAL PROJECT COSTS/TIMELINE; 06/03/2018 Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EPS 74c; 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Has Affirmed Ratings Of 4 Notes Issued By Bpl Mortgages S.R.L. (SME 2014)

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s (TSE:CNQ) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 21% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s (TSE:CNQ) Earnings In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Devon Energy Announces Strategic Exit of Canadian Business for CAD $3.8 Billion – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ECA or CNQ: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 2.84M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids . The company has market cap of $43.15 billion. The firm offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). It has a 14.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Among 5 analysts covering Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Buckeye Partners had 11 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, May 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by UBS. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, May 15 report. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, January 16.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.66 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, heating oil, and kerosene; refined petroleum products, such as propane and butane, refinery feedstock, and blending components; and crude oil.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Buckeye Partners, L.P. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 763,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Inc Oh holds 0% or 8,800 shares in its portfolio. 126,000 are owned by Apollo Mgmt L P. First Manhattan holds 1,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Co accumulated 0.08% or 6,885 shares. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). 79,294 were reported by Cincinnati Ins Commerce. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Inc holds 0% or 129,000 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management invested in 425 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership has 6,980 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mgmt reported 2.51 million shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.51M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Security Tru stated it has 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Creative Planning reported 692,546 shares.