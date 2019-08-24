Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Buckeye Partners L.P. 37 1.66 N/A -0.60 0.00 Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 62 5.31 N/A 5.82 11.36

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Buckeye Partners L.P. and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Buckeye Partners L.P. and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Buckeye Partners L.P. 0.00% -2.2% -1% Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 53.4% 17.3%

Volatility and Risk

Buckeye Partners L.P.’s 0.69 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Buckeye Partners L.P. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Buckeye Partners L.P. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Buckeye Partners L.P. and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Buckeye Partners L.P. 0 4 0 2.00 Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0 4 4 2.50

Buckeye Partners L.P. has an average target price of $39.75, and a -3.28% downside potential. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $70.38 average target price and a 6.90% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. seems more appealing than Buckeye Partners L.P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.2% of Buckeye Partners L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.4% of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Buckeye Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Buckeye Partners L.P. 0.31% 1.58% 24.57% 36.91% 21.27% 43.95% Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. -0.78% 3.26% 5.82% 3.91% -7.26% 15.91%

For the past year Buckeye Partners L.P. was more bullish than Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. beats Buckeye Partners L.P.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, heating oil, and kerosene; refined petroleum products, such as propane and butane, refinery feedstock, and blending components; and crude oil. This segment also provides crude oil services, including train loading/unloading, storage, and throughput; and turn-key operations and maintenance, asset development, and construction services for third-party pipeline and energy assets, as well as operates and/or maintains third-party pipelines. It owns and operates approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline located primarily in the northeastern and upper midwestern portions of the United States, and services 110 delivery locations; 115 active terminals that provide bulk storage and throughput services with aggregate storage capacity of 55 million barrels; and 2 underground propane storage caverns. The Global Marine Terminals segment provides marine accessible bulk storage and blending, rail and truck rack loading/unloading, and petroleum processing services through 7 liquid petroleum product terminals located in The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia in the Caribbean; and the New York Harbor and Corpus Christi, Texas in the United States. The Merchant Services segment is involved in the wholesale distribution of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, natural gas liquids, ethanol, and biodiesel, as well as petroleum distillates, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil. Buckeye GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Buckeye Partners, L.P. was founded in 1886 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services. The company also owns and operates crude oil pipelines and storage facilities; and marine terminals located along coastal waterways that provide distribution, storage, blending, inventory management, and additive injection services for refiners, marketers, traders, and other end users of petroleum products. As of December 31, 2016, it had 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals; 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 22 million barrels; and 5 marine terminals located along coastal waterways with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels. The company serves as the general partner of Magellan GP, LLC. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.