Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Buckeye Partners L.P. 41 6.66 144.31M -0.60 0.00 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1 -1.40 31.50M -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Buckeye Partners L.P. and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Buckeye Partners L.P. 351,290,165.53% -2.2% -1% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 2,568,283,734.20% -16.8% -18.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.69 shows that Buckeye Partners L.P. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has a 1.85 beta and it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Buckeye Partners L.P. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Buckeye Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Buckeye Partners L.P. and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Buckeye Partners L.P. 0 2 0 2.00 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Buckeye Partners L.P. has a 1.00% upside potential and a consensus price target of $41.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.2% of Buckeye Partners L.P. shares and 26.1% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Buckeye Partners L.P.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Buckeye Partners L.P. 0.31% 1.58% 24.57% 36.91% 21.27% 43.95% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.5% 16.38% 10.66% -39.46% -52.63% 17.39%

For the past year Buckeye Partners L.P. has stronger performance than Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Buckeye Partners L.P. beats Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, heating oil, and kerosene; refined petroleum products, such as propane and butane, refinery feedstock, and blending components; and crude oil. This segment also provides crude oil services, including train loading/unloading, storage, and throughput; and turn-key operations and maintenance, asset development, and construction services for third-party pipeline and energy assets, as well as operates and/or maintains third-party pipelines. It owns and operates approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline located primarily in the northeastern and upper midwestern portions of the United States, and services 110 delivery locations; 115 active terminals that provide bulk storage and throughput services with aggregate storage capacity of 55 million barrels; and 2 underground propane storage caverns. The Global Marine Terminals segment provides marine accessible bulk storage and blending, rail and truck rack loading/unloading, and petroleum processing services through 7 liquid petroleum product terminals located in The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia in the Caribbean; and the New York Harbor and Corpus Christi, Texas in the United States. The Merchant Services segment is involved in the wholesale distribution of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, natural gas liquids, ethanol, and biodiesel, as well as petroleum distillates, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil. Buckeye GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Buckeye Partners, L.P. was founded in 1886 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, storage, processing, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and asphalt products in the United States. Its Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt product and residual fuel oil storage services that enable its customers to manage their asphalt product storage, processing, and marketing activities. As of March 2, 2017, this segment had 54 terminals located in 26 states. The companyÂ’s Crude Oil Terminalling and Storage Services segment offers oil terminalling facilities and storage tanks with approximately 7.4 million barrels of storage capacity to manage its customerÂ’s crude oil inventories and enhance flexibility in their marketing and operating activities. Its Crude Oil Pipeline Services segment owns and operates crude oil transportation system in the Mid-Continent region of the United States with a combined length of approximately 550 miles; and a 210 mile tariff-regulated crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline in the Longview, Texas, as well as the Eagle North system, a 145-mile, 8-inch pipeline. The companyÂ’s Crude Oil Trucking and Producer Field Services segment offers crude oil producer field services comprising gathering condensates from natural gas companies and hauling produced water to disposal wells. This segment owns or leases 125 tanker trucks, which have an average tank size of approximately 200 barrels, to move crude oil to aggregation points, pipeline injection stations, and storage facilities. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., L.L.C. operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as SemGroup Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. in December 2009. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.