Btr Capital Management Upped Position in Apple (AAPL) by $814,023 as Share Value Rose; As Primerica (PRI) Market Value Declined, Holder Prospector Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $536,800

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The institutional investor held 102,990 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58M, down from 107,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $119.17. About 175,947 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 98,778 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, up from 94,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Education Push; S.U.V.s Will Rule Show; 20/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trump’s next $100 bln tariff dilemma: hit Wal-Mart or Apple Store?; 10/05/2018 – A card would be branded with Apple Pay, the technology giant’s mobile payments platform; 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 19/03/2018 – Apple Said to Have Secret Display Manufacturing Facility in California (Video); 24/04/2018 – Apple to pay €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 01/05/2018 – Apple Tops Sales Estimates on Services Growth, IPhone Stability

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY) by 3,907 shares to 10,120 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,630 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson& Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold PRI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 18,000 shares to 176,000 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).