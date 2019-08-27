Btr Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS) as Stock Value Rose; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Smith Moore & Company Raised Its Stake by $763,190

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 65.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 4,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 11,515 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 6,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $159.11. About 3.24M shares traded or 3.59% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 5,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 134,191 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90 million, up from 128,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Co. (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $134.61. About 7.86M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakwood Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Ca has 2.67% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 57,353 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Lc accumulated 14,682 shares. Halcyon Prns LP has invested 3.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Condor Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tennessee-based Patten Patten Inc Tn has invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd invested in 1.13M shares or 1.96% of the stock. Ashfield Capital Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.57% or 128,522 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha holds 0.33% or 42,801 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.6% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 340,649 shares. Finance Counselors stated it has 136,570 shares. Stratos Wealth has 103,814 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Osborne Prns Capital Management Lc invested 1.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Haverford Finance Services accumulated 77,366 shares. 158,492 are owned by Lee Danner Bass. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has 3,412 shares.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson& Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,842 shares to 73,154 shares, valued at $10.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 6,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,494 shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 99,923 shares. The New York-based Etrade Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 363,446 shares or 14.83% of all its holdings. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated reported 3,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.31M shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va reported 2,188 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 0.84% or 64,143 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Limited Co reported 30,200 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.31% or 1.51M shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Lc reported 1,650 shares stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 394,043 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0.18% or 18,572 shares. Evanson Asset Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,362 shares. Field & Main Bancshares reported 7,743 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt invested in 4,555 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,210 shares to 1,178 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,234 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).