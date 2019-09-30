Btr Capital Management Upped Its Raytheon Co New (RTN) Position; METCASH LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (MCSHF) Shorts Decreased By 31.6%

METCASH LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:MCSHF) had a decrease of 31.6% in short interest. MCSHF’s SI was 48,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 31.6% from 71,200 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.0499 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9101. About 199 shares traded or 1005.56% up from the average. Metcash Limited (OTCMKTS:MCSHF) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Btr Capital Management Inc increased Raytheon Co New (RTN) stake by 10.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Btr Capital Management Inc acquired 3,810 shares as Raytheon Co New (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Btr Capital Management Inc holds 41,189 shares with $7.16M value, up from 37,379 last quarter. Raytheon Co New now has $54.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $196.19. About 1.28 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) stake by 7,640 shares to 81,170 valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) stake by 5,800 shares and now owns 2,750 shares. Disney Co. (Walt) (NYSE:DIS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bright Rock Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 27,500 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,060 shares. The California-based West Oak Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.12% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Montag A Associates holds 0.07% or 4,215 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Bank Trust has 0.69% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mercer Advisers Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 501 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited invested in 1,250 shares. 69,084 were reported by British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp. Webster Bankshares N A holds 1,357 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 2.29M shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Co owns 4,121 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cahill Advisors, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,850 shares. King Wealth has 0.45% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 8,640 shares. Oakworth invested in 0.06% or 1,760 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Raytheon has $23000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $212.20’s average target is 8.16% above currents $196.19 stock price. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21800 target in Monday, June 10 report. JP Morgan upgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Monday, September 16 to “Overweight” rating. Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Tuesday, June 11 to “Hold” rating. UBS downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Wednesday, April 3. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $200 target.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan upgrades Raytheon to Overweight – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon wins $501M U.S. radar contract – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RTN, UTX could rise 30%-40% – Baird – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon Rheinmetall Land Systems selects US manufacturer for Army combat vehicle competition – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Another recent and important Metcash Limited (OTCMKTS:MCSHF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Metcash Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2018.