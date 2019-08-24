Btr Capital Management Upped Its Position in United Health Group (UNH) by $7.36 Million as Shares Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined While Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Lifted by $575,739 Its Position

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Health Group Inc. (UNH) by 1079.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 29,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 32,549 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 2,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Health Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.63M shares traded or 28.39% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 70.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 10,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,350 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 15,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94 million shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.93M are held by Primecap Management Ca. Moreover, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated has 0.53% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 24,461 shares. 4,101 were accumulated by Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Com. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.24% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Country Club Na holds 0.41% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 65,034 shares. Spf Beheer Bv stated it has 2.5% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pathstone Family Office Ltd reported 0.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Evergreen Capital Mngmt, Washington-based fund reported 4,101 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 1,057 shares. 1.14M are owned by Mackenzie Corp. Retail Bank Of The West stated it has 83,765 shares. Howland Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.97% or 221,230 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 5.41 million shares. First Personal Fincl Ser accumulated 22,405 shares.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 54,834 shares to 48,596 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,623 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. Shares for $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3,816 shares to 107,430 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,583 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.