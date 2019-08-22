Btr Capital Management Upped Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS) Stake By $586,191; United Rentals (URI) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Btr Capital Management Inc increased Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS) stake by 4.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btr Capital Management Inc acquired 5,281 shares as Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Btr Capital Management Inc holds 134,191 shares with $14.90M value, up from 128,910 last quarter. Disney Co. (Walt) now has $244.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.76. About 6.01M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal

United Rentals Inc (URI) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 252 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 236 sold and reduced equity positions in United Rentals Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 63.73 million shares, down from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding United Rentals Inc in top ten positions decreased from 11 to 7 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 186 Increased: 159 New Position: 93.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.91 million for 4.85 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. The company has market cap of $8.59 billion. It operates in two divisions, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. It has a 8.26 P/E ratio. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

The stock increased 1.92% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.26. About 809,191 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (URI) has declined 12.99% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp holds 8.94% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. for 90,000 shares. Elm Ridge Management Llc owns 78,209 shares or 6.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Anchor Bolt Capital Lp has 4.44% invested in the company for 401,075 shares. The Connecticut-based Bronson Point Management Llc has invested 3.89% in the stock. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P., a New Jersey-based fund reported 374,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings Tru Com has invested 1.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gradient Investments Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 7,613 shares. 1.02M were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability has 2,618 shares. Fort Washington Oh invested in 0.76% or 608,833 shares. Northcoast Asset Lc invested in 4,300 shares. Harvest Management Lc holds 7.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 45,001 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 95,459 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Bokf Na owns 182,981 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Leisure Capital Mngmt invested in 11,040 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Fagan Associates Inc reported 27,667 shares stake. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Management has 2,487 shares. Utd Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 515,388 shares. 5,604 were reported by Harvey Invest Limited Liability Company. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased The Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) stake by 42,440 shares to 8,050 valued at $282,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 3,710 shares and now owns 100,583 shares. Johnson& Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 13.93% above currents $135.76 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15000 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, May 7. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital given on Monday, June 17. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, August 20 with “In-Line” rating. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, June 24. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $168 target.