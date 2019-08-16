Btr Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by $301,464 as Share Value Rose; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Price Declined, Synovus Financial Upped Position by $1.76 Million

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 3,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 107,430 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59 million, down from 111,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 1.49M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 105.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 10,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 19,677 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 9,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $199.45. About 210,594 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 4,275 shares to 7,952 shares, valued at $572,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 26,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,582 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Health Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 29,789 shares to 32,549 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 12,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Co. (Walt) (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.23 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

