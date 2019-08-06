Btr Capital Management Raised Its United Health Group (UNH) Position by $7.36 Million; Driehaus Capital Management Has Boosted Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Position

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 59.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 5,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The hedge fund held 14,886 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 9,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $6.06 during the last trading session, reaching $227.23. About 440,147 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Health Group Inc. (UNH) by 1079.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 29,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 32,549 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 2,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Health Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $246.32. About 1.88 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W/I by 93,121 shares to 117,117 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petiq Inc by 52,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,178 shares, and cut its stake in Guardant Health Inc.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sect Spdr Health Care Select (XLV) by 13,450 shares to 7,515 shares, valued at $690,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 6,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,605 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY).