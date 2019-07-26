Btr Capital Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut by $485,784 as Share Value Rose; Tower Research Capital Trc Has Cut Yum Brands (YUM) Position by $308,286 as Share Value Rose

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 4,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,807 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.03 million, down from 190,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 18.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 24.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 3,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,606 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $958,000, down from 12,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $112.89. About 865,770 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20M for 32.44 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. Another trade for 19,436 shares valued at $1.83 million was made by Gibbs David W on Friday, February 8. Shares for $1.32 million were sold by Creed Greg.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Investors Limited has invested 0.2% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). First Bankshares reported 4,100 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Assetmark owns 1,494 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Frontier Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.77% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 1.09 million shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.29% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Moreover, Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 193 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 2.23 million were reported by Legal & General Grp Inc Incorporated Public Limited Co. 2,196 were reported by Apriem Advisors. Burns J W And Com reported 28,803 shares. Harvey Investment Ltd Liability Com owns 2,156 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division holds 0.04% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 3,293 shares. Griffin Asset Management reported 0.16% stake. Thomasville Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Tru Of Vermont reported 2,537 shares.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 6,018 shares to 6,378 shares, valued at $479,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 9,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 137,514 were reported by Jacobs & Ca. Hendley & invested 5.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boltwood Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 20,962 shares. Dakota Wealth Management reported 1.53% stake. 191,985 are owned by Carroll Fincl Associates. Bowling Port Mngmt holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 104,545 shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Canandaigua Fincl Bank & Co holds 3.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 157,221 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Lc reported 2.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 119,805 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Company owns 4.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 255,574 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 178,371 shares or 5.21% of all its holdings. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 12.08% or 11.96M shares. High Pointe Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.65% stake. Nadler Financial Gru reported 1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6,050 shares to 45,920 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mfs Value Fund Cl I (MEIIX) by 30,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Co. (Walt) (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.