Btr Capital Management Position in Eog Resources (EOG) Has Increased as Shares Declined; Pinebridge Investments LP Cut Holding in Quaker Chem Com (KWR) by $991,000 as Market Value Declined

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 45,920 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 39,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $71.66. About 2.54M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Quaker Chem Corp Com (KWR) by 60.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 4,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.68% . The hedge fund held 3,199 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, down from 8,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Quaker Chem Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $154.03. About 102,979 shares traded or 5.19% up from the average. Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) has risen 16.71% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.71% the S&P500. Some Historical KWR News: 25/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Invites Guests to `Round Up’ to Benefit Folds of Honor; 09/05/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 37C/SHR FROM 35.5C, EST. 37C; 16/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Revives Fan Favorites with New Limited Time Menu; 30/05/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL CORP – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY TO OCTOBER 14, 2019 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Product Solutions to Suppress Dust and Reduce Downtime; 20/03/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of Quaker Sales and Distribution Facility; 30/04/2018 – Quaker Chemical Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Quaker Chemical; 30/04/2018 – Quaker Chemical 1Q EPS 95c

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 23,590 shares to 354,757 shares, valued at $16.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Sth Kor Etf (EWY) by 2.27 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage Com (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold KWR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 12.02 million shares or 5.34% less from 12.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Llc holds 0.01% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) or 6,982 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Nj invested in 138,568 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn owns 54,555 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc has invested 0.35% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). Btim stated it has 0.14% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 2,823 shares. Aviance Capital Prtn Limited Liability Co invested in 0.32% or 5,575 shares. State Street invested in 0.01% or 404,443 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 12,254 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 6,200 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 99,544 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,229 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has 2,011 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 20,001 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 1.05M shares.

