Btr Capital Management Maintains Stake in Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS); Adirondack Research & Management Stake in Office Depot (ODP) Has Lowered as Share Price Declined

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 5,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,191 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90M, up from 128,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Co. (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 149,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2. About 3.08 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 74,670 shares. 11,580 were reported by Savant Limited Liability Co. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 314,240 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 30,682 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk holds 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 21,046 shares. Fil has 191 shares. 75,757 were accumulated by Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company. Denali Advisors Lc stated it has 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Parametric Associates Ltd Com reported 3.72M shares stake. Johnson Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 181,597 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Ajo Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 75 shares.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ODP’s profit will be $27.33 million for 10.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Office Depot Launches ‘Back to School Proud’ Campaign to Give Students the Advantage They Need to Succeed With Must-Have Supplies, Tech and Furniture – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Office Depot: Valued For Distress, But The Business Is Turning Around – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ODP vs. BBW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2018. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ODP or TSCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Office Depot Partners With Alibaba To Empower Small Businesses Online – Benzinga” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont has invested 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 555,875 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 5,172 shares. Freestone Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,690 shares. Piershale Group stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tig reported 71,368 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 207,423 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fcg Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 2,317 shares. 1.19M were reported by Acadian Asset Management Lc. L & S Advsrs stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oppenheimer & Com has 0.69% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 233,634 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 96,017 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company Limited Liability owns 1,176 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited owns 121,331 shares. Montag & Caldwell Limited owns 4,050 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) by 7,995 shares to 103,204 shares, valued at $13.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson& Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,154 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).