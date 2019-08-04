Btr Capital Management Maintains Position in Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC); North Run Capital LP Has Cut Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by $2.42 Million as Market Value Rose

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 12,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 73,568 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, up from 60,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $79.67. About 1.07M shares traded or 17.51% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of lrwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 345,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, down from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 694,488 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) by 17,835 shares to 135,939 shares, valued at $14.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,636 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) 7.1% Return On Capital – Yahoo News” on January 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) CEO Pay – Yahoo News” published on January 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jacobs Wins US Department of State Commissioning Services Contract – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs completes tender offer for KeyW – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset reported 2,797 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Leavell Management Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Iat Reinsurance Limited has invested 0.12% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). United Svcs Automobile Association invested in 347,476 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 82,283 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smith Salley & Assocs invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Bluestein R H Communication reported 4,020 shares. Citigroup holds 91,379 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Markston Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.27% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.04% or 5,124 shares. Park Natl Oh invested in 0.04% or 10,352 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) invested in 88 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.30M for 10.46 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.