Btr Capital Management Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $485,784; Ballentine Partners Increased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding by $829,136

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 362.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 4,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 6,011 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $192.81. About 2.18 million shares traded or 20.94% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 4,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 186,807 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.03M, down from 190,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 6,648 shares to 50,041 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Income Builder Fund by 144,710 shares to 164,403 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

