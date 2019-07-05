Btr Capital Management Lifted Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS) Position; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Increased New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) Stake By $817,440

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) stake by 0.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc acquired 25,545 shares as New York Times Co Cl A (NYT)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc holds 5.21 million shares with $171.24M value, up from 5.19 million last quarter. New York Times Co Cl A now has $5.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 764,463 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 16/04/2018 – New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for Stories on Sexual Harassment; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump Jr. met with Saudi, UAE envoy before election: NYT; 28/05/2018 – Full Page “Dear Facebook” Letter In The New York Times from MeWe, the Competitor Mark Zuckerberg Refuses to Name; 30/04/2018 – New York Times Metro Editor Resigns, Citing `Mistakes’; 20/03/2018 – Beginning in 2014, Cambridge Analytica obtained data on 50 million Facebook users via means that deceived both the users and Facebook, the New York Times and London’s Observer reported on Saturday; 02/04/2018 – New York Times Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Tillerson takes swipe at Trump in grad speech; 08/03/2018 – The New York Times Rolls Out Obituaries Project for International Women’s Day; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Subscription Revenue Rose 7.5%; 24/05/2018 – New York Times Chairman, CNN Correspondent and Two Digital Trailblazers to Receive Top International Awards

Btr Capital Management Inc increased Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS) stake by 4.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btr Capital Management Inc acquired 5,281 shares as Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Btr Capital Management Inc holds 134,191 shares with $14.90M value, up from 128,910 last quarter. Disney Co. (Walt) now has $256.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Management Llc has 10,067 shares. Myriad Asset has 1.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 130,000 shares. Moreover, Annex Advisory Serv has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,920 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North Amer reported 1.97% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Verition Fund Lc holds 37,701 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Eqis Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 42,508 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Marathon Trading Investment Management Limited Liability has 44,735 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. The Oregon-based Orca Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.44% or 868,459 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 304,285 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. State Bank Hapoalim Bm has 1,935 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Associated Banc holds 1.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 160,682 shares. 44,759 are held by Hartford Finance. Ckw Group reported 1,274 shares stake.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 13 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 7. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, May 16. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16100 target. Goldman Sachs maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, April 4. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $142 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, June 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 7.

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,152 shares to 186,807 valued at $22.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 9,349 shares and now owns 194,630 shares. S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY) was reduced too.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 42 shares worth $4,737. Another trade for 4 shares valued at $451 was made by WOODFORD BRENT on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Top Technical Analyst’s Take On Disney, Netflix – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney: Wait For A Pullback To $125 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Note On The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The New York Times Company (NYT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nytimes.com published: “DealBook Briefing: Itâ€™s Slackâ€™s Non-I.P.O. Day! – The New York Times” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Nytimes.com and their article: “DealBook Briefing: The Stock Market Hit a Record. Thank the Fed. – The New York Times” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nytimes.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies and Raytheon to Combine Into Aerospace and Military Giant – The New York Times” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. Caputo Roland A. also sold $360,535 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) on Monday, February 11. BENTEN R ANTHONY had sold 14,700 shares worth $460,736.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased Freshpet Inc Com (NASDAQ:FRPT) stake by 22,944 shares to 2.57M valued at $108.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tencent Holdings Limited Hkd0.00002 Isin #Kyg875721634 Sedol #Bm (TCTZF) stake by 8,981 shares and now owns 1.41M shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Gold Miners Etf was reduced too.