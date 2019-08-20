Btr Capital Management Increases Stake in Eog Resources (EOG); Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Lam Research (LRCX) by $2.67 Million

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 45,920 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 39,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $76.93. About 964,329 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 87.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 14,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 2,081 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373,000, down from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $206.85. About 473,124 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 95 shares. 160,908 are held by Ardevora Asset Management Llp. Olstein Management LP holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 32,500 shares. 128,985 were reported by Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Mackay Shields Limited Com holds 0.31% or 2.70M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, West Coast Limited Com has 0.1% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 22,201 shares. Leuthold Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 59,882 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 0.11% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Mercer Cap Advisers owns 750 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Polaris Greystone Group Limited Com holds 0.08% or 6,076 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 3,135 shares. Bb&T holds 0.19% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 59,726 shares. Raymond James Serv Advisors invested in 22,804 shares.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,558 shares to 7,558 shares, valued at $13.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (Put) (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley steps aside on Lam Research – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research -1.7% on downside EPS view – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.19% or 952,246 shares. Products Prns Llc reported 1.21% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Sun Life Financial, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 985 shares. B & T Cap Dba Alpha Cap stated it has 0.49% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 786,117 shares. Smith Salley And Assoc has invested 0.8% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Confluence Invest Lc accumulated 5,444 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust accumulated 465,823 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.41% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Calamos Advisors Llc has invested 0.18% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 112,846 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Granite Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,991 shares. Stevens Cap Lp accumulated 38,580 shares. Caprock Group has invested 0.08% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Tarbox Family Office accumulated 281 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sect Spdr Health Care Select (XLV) by 13,450 shares to 7,515 shares, valued at $690,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,636 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).