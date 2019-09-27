Btr Capital Management Increases Holding in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY); Guardian Investment Management Has Boosted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $1.39 Million; Stock Rose

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.13. About 32.69 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Bank of America Continues Expansion in Baltimore County, With Plans to Add Several Hundred Jobs in Hunt Valley; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE HIGHER LATER IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 28/03/2018 – GM CEO MARY BARRA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA AUTO SUMMIT; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 27/04/2018 – The claim is separate from a discrimination claim that Omeed Malik, 38, plans to file against Bank of America in New York State court, according to a lawyer representing him; 28/03/2018 – MANNAI PICKS BOFA, NOMURA, STANCHART FOR PERPETUAL $ BOND

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 56,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 220,429 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81M, up from 163,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 1.71M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $536.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Co. (Walt) (NYSE:DIS) by 3,442 shares to 130,749 shares, valued at $18.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,200 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 9,867 shares. Lederer And Assoc Invest Counsel Ca accumulated 13,210 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Brave Asset Inc holds 7,937 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Llc has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Veritable LP holds 0.01% or 20,208 shares. 270,436 were accumulated by Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. Sunbelt Secs has invested 0.37% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs reported 175 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ledyard Bancshares holds 0.62% or 177,123 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 360,204 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Da Davidson Comm accumulated 491,338 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Voya Management Lc stated it has 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Weiss Multi holds 0.11% or 151,500 shares in its portfolio. Cap Advsrs Inc Ok holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 396,290 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.18% or 9,183 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Limited Company reported 2.48% stake. Madrona Fincl Services Llc owns 0.19% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7,245 shares. 3.42 million were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp. Legacy Private Tru accumulated 119,820 shares. Barbara Oil, Illinois-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Coe Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.39% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.35% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jpmorgan Chase Communications holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 135.98 million shares. Central Bank holds 0.54% or 82,814 shares in its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il accumulated 31,709 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.52% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 809,256 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 387,782 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 154,506 are owned by Atlantic Union Fincl Bank Corp. Cv Starr And Com Inc invested in 1.24% or 96,726 shares.

