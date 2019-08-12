Btr Capital Management Increases Holding in United Health Group (UNH); Extended Stay America (STAY) Shares Declined While Neuberger Berman Group Has Lifted Its Position

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) by 5366.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 743,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 757,459 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.60M, up from 13,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 2.59 million shares traded or 33.55% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Health Group Inc. (UNH) by 1079.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 29,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 32,549 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 2,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Health Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $244.31. About 1.52 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of stock was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 42,440 shares to 8,050 shares, valued at $282,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) by 7,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,204 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Ltd Company reported 0.56% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.7% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Excalibur Mngmt Corporation holds 0.42% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,800 shares. Lvm Capital Management Mi holds 3,744 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Riverpark Management Limited Liability Corp holds 3.06% or 54,165 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associates holds 20,255 shares. Driehaus Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,782 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Randolph Co has 3.39% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Country Club Na holds 2,482 shares. Csu Producer has invested 6.37% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 44,501 are held by Stillwater Capital Ltd Liability Co. Numerixs Invest Technology Incorporated reported 0.69% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Old National Fincl Bank In accumulated 6,220 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Burns J W & Com invested 0.18% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Wright Invsts Serv has 2.27% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Have the Stomach, Start Buying UNH Stock as It Bottoms Out – Yahoo Finance” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Group: A Low Dividend But Growing At 20% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Japan’s love of foreign insurance, a yen headwind, set to wane – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Stocks Under $7 to Invest in Now – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Farfetch, Waitr Holdings, and Nektar Therapeutics Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Extended Stay (STAY) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 1.55 million shares. Fred Alger stated it has 56,472 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 0% or 170 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Associates has 0.06% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). 170 are held by Valley National Advisers. The Connecticut-based Aqr Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership accumulated 1.17 million shares. Marcato Capital Lp reported 2.67% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Moreover, Foundry Partners Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 91,426 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies accumulated 24,400 shares. 2.94M were accumulated by Hamlin Cap Management Limited Com. Seatown Pte Ltd has 75,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Hawk Ridge Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 1.09 million shares or 4.11% of the stock. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.35 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 6,428 shares.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 15,111 shares to 92,008 shares, valued at $42.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 36,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,602 shares, and cut its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).