Btr Capital Management Increased Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS) Stake by $586,191; Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Holder Baker Bros Advisors LP Lifted Stake

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 789,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 5.71 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.79M, up from 4.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.75M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 44,487 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 5,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 134,191 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90 million, up from 128,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Co. (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $134.2. About 1.66 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7 – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CymaBay Therapeutics Presents Positive Phase 2 Data for Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at the International Liver Congressâ„¢ 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CymaBay +2.8% on new Buy rating at Stifel – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 7,265 shares to 6,750 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson& Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,154 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).