Btr Capital Management Holds Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC); Facebook (FB) Holder Investment House Upped Position

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 12,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 73,568 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, up from 60,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $79.67. About 1.07 million shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 88C; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $778MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPERATIONS & MAINTENANCE SOLUTIONS FOR USSOCOM; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT OPTION BEGINS IN MAY AND EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE THROUGH APRIL 2020; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Plans $500M Private Placement Under Note Purchase Agreement; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 13,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 256,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.77 million, up from 243,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Playboy and Will Ferrell among latest to delete Facebook; 02/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S GOVERNMENT TO INVESTIGATE ALLEGATIONS OF IMPROPER INVOLVEMENT BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA IN 2007 AND 2015 ELECTIONS -PRESIDENCY SPOKESMAN; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Spins-up a Big Cloud of Cotton Candy (Free Report) $FB; 18/03/2018 – New York Post: Investigation launched into Facebook, data firm used in Trump campaign; 20/03/2018 – Norway’s Justice Minister Resigns in Storm Over Facebook Post; 09/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new team dedicated to the blockchain. Messenger’s David Marcus is going to run it:; 22/05/2018 – Facebook director to start after annual meeting, avoid shareholder vote; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: #Facebook signs lease at big @WeWork outpost in #MountainView as co-working company; 09/05/2018 – Facebook’s new election interference firewall got its biggest test yet – and it failed; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO SHOW ALERTS IN NEWS FEED SIMILAR TO EU-AREA ALERTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 12,250 shares. Legal And General Group Plc has 0.04% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 825,706 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Scopus Asset Lp stated it has 1.98% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 41,326 shares. Connecticut-based Hartford Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Principal Fin Group Inc accumulated 0.01% or 173,415 shares. Hahn Llc owns 485,902 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp stated it has 11,377 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 312,340 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Systems. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 22,503 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 5,268 shares. Victory Capital holds 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 1,717 shares. 6,281 are held by Wheatland Advisors Inc. Farmers And Merchants Invests stated it has 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,710 shares to 100,583 shares, valued at $15.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) by 7,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,204 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson& Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “The Bill To Green America’s Electricity Industry Is As Big As The Banking Bailout – Forbes” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jacobs Wins US Department of State Commissioning Services Contract – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Is Yielding 0.8% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $925.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 2,142 shares to 19,020 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 3,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,225 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook Stock Looks Poised to Face Tough Regulatory Headwinds – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What Analysts Are Saying About Facebook After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook adding its brand to Instagram, WhatsApp – report – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Wafts Higher as Q2 DAUs, MAUs Meet Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.