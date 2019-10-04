Btr Capital Management Holding in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Decreased Stake by $378,600

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 7,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 81,170 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.90 million, down from 88,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $122.8. About 988,269 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc sold 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, down from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.42. About 888,890 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 23/04/2018 – Larry Robbins says although Amazon will likely try to enter the market, the odds are stacked against the company; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 24/04/2018 – Amazon now lets shoppers track the exact location of delivery drivers in a ‘creepy, but convenient’ map; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Trades Above Record as Prime, Cloud Lift Profit: TOPLive; 08/04/2018 – Summers Compares Trump’s Amazon Attack to Italy Under Mussolini; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinized; 27/03/2018 – Amazon targets French grocery market with Monoprix deal

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $536.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 by 8,228 shares to 105,573 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.76 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90 million and $17.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,600 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

