Btr Capital Management Holding in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) Has Lowered by $832,760; Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Position Has Lifted by Warren Averett Asset Management Llc

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 7,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 81,170 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.90M, down from 88,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $123.02. About 5.61M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 470.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc bought 12,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 15,670 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 2,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 513.24% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Mathes has invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 4,919 are held by Wespac Advsrs Limited Co. Todd Asset Management Limited Com invested in 4,467 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legacy Private Com accumulated 0.07% or 5,305 shares. D Scott Neal owns 2,696 shares. Old Republic Interest Corporation invested 2.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). West Coast Fin Limited, a California-based fund reported 3,860 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Lc owns 20,141 shares. Northstar has invested 0.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ameriprise Financial has 10.20 million shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Lc has 0.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 14,675 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,722 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt reported 0.28% stake.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.80 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $536.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co New (NYSE:RTN) by 3,810 shares to 41,189 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset owns 21,964 shares. Paloma Prtnrs accumulated 3,405 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.07% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Crawford Inv Counsel holds 1.37% or 377,926 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 20,765 shares. 2.58 million are owned by Goldman Sachs. Svcs Automobile Association reported 461,040 shares. Smith Moore And invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Moreover, Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.83% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Advisor Prtn Ltd has invested 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 5,416 were accumulated by Jefferies Grp Ltd Company. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 39,203 shares stake. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The accumulated 22,947 shares. M&T Fincl Bank, a New York-based fund reported 17,570 shares.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83B and $671.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,482 shares to 103,564 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,840 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

