Btr Capital Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed as Share Value Rose; Ngam Advisors LP Position in Autodesk (ADSK) Cut by $1.44 Million as Stock Price Declined

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 9,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 775,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.84 million, down from 784,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $153.47. About 2.68M shares traded or 60.65% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 4,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 186,807 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.03M, down from 190,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93M shares traded or 52.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 116.27 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 14,425 shares to 168,060 shares, valued at $19.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mettler Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) by 1,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Bbt Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division accumulated 195 shares. Glaxis Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 13,125 shares or 6.08% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has invested 0.15% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Lateef Inv Mngmt LP reported 4.02% stake. Primecap Mgmt Ca invested in 0.01% or 91,000 shares. 56,141 are held by Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation. Darsana Ptnrs Lp invested 9.77% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Montag A & Associate owns 1,550 shares. Patten And Patten Tn holds 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 1,589 shares. Century holds 800,137 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). L & S Advsrs Inc has invested 0.11% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, City has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 21,061 are held by Synovus Fin. Westfield Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 324,626 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Health Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 29,789 shares to 32,549 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 12,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Income Builder Fund.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bankshares Na reported 2.06% stake. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel accumulated 346,565 shares or 3.62% of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors invested 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenbrier Prns Capital Management Limited Liability holds 80,000 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank owns 266,161 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Fire holds 15,000 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Bourgeon Capital Limited Liability invested in 59,147 shares. Wilsey Asset Inc has 12.79% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 260,132 shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division owns 1.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 613,567 shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited reported 3.54% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management owns 1.08 million shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Permanens Cap Limited Partnership reported 56 shares. Greystone Managed owns 219,335 shares or 1.53% of their US portfolio. Evergreen Cap Ltd Company reported 314,161 shares. Chickasaw Ltd accumulated 19,090 shares.