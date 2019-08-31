Btr Capital Management Holding In Eog Resources (EOG) Was Has Lifted; Yacktman Asset Management LP Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $1.63 Million

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 11,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 4.72M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $659.78 million, up from 4.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 45,920 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 39,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 2.73M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 6,267 shares to 97,494 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) by 7,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,204 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (NYSE:GS) by 112,700 shares to 256,900 shares, valued at $49.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 1.17M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.07M shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).