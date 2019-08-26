Btr Capital Management Holding in Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS) Upped by $586,191 as Stock Rose; Investment House Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Increased by $638,650

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 5,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 134,191 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90M, up from 128,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Co. (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $134.49. About 4.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 12,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 215,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, up from 203,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 9.65 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3,816 shares to 107,430 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,807 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tarantino Scores His Biggest Opening With ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “DISNEY INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of The Walt Disney Company – DIS – Business Wire” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roberts Glore Il owns 0.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,748 shares. Princeton Strategies Group Limited Company has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 13,634 shares. Old Point Trust Financial Serv N A stated it has 11,246 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Bailard stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 67,031 are owned by Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Fagan Associate Incorporated reported 27,667 shares. Rnc Ltd Liability reported 27,970 shares stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.88% or 43,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated accumulated 0.22% or 217,485 shares. First Long Island Ltd Company holds 1,898 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Beech Hill Advisors has invested 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ferguson Wellman owns 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,592 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has 0.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 40,195 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.74% or 856,383 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 71,700 shares. The Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 9.23M shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters owns 89,500 shares or 3.05% of their US portfolio. Central Savings Bank Tru Company owns 14,195 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 0.99% or 51,495 shares in its portfolio. Ifrah invested in 29,595 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank Incorporated reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Excalibur Mngmt Corporation accumulated 28,845 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Incorporated Lc holds 79,544 shares. Neumann Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.64% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 18,487 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Co holds 0.75% or 16.18 million shares. Wheatland Inc invested in 81,580 shares. Lakeview Capital Lc owns 22,201 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Multiple Expansion, 5G Can Boost Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: GE, Cisco and Canopy Make Wild Moves – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco to acquire CloudCherry for Contact Center business – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This Week’s Best Big Cap Earnings Charts – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $925.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 3,082 shares to 2,225 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,020 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).