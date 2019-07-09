Btr Capital Management Has Upped United Health Group (UNH) Holding; Btc Capital Management Upped Its Northrop Grumman (NOC) Position

Btc Capital Management Inc increased Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) stake by 67.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btc Capital Management Inc acquired 8,435 shares as Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)’s stock rose 3.95%. The Btc Capital Management Inc holds 20,961 shares with $5.66 million value, up from 12,526 last quarter. Northrop Grumman Corp now has $55.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $323.99. About 373,385 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Cash Used in Operating Activities $237M; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Agrees to Buy Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65

Btr Capital Management Inc increased United Health Group Inc. (UNH) stake by 1079.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btr Capital Management Inc acquired 29,789 shares as United Health Group Inc. (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The Btr Capital Management Inc holds 32,549 shares with $8.05M value, up from 2,760 last quarter. United Health Group Inc. now has $235.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $247.84. About 1.82M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 32,436 shares to 47,520 valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) stake by 15,896 shares and now owns 415,988 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Northrop Grumman has $34000 highest and $273 lowest target. $313.83’s average target is -3.14% below currents $323.99 stock price. Northrop Grumman had 12 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $333 target in Monday, January 14 report. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Monday, January 14. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,421 are owned by Northwest Counselors Limited Liability Company. Blackrock reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 1.36 million shares. Lord Abbett Company Limited Liability Company invested in 0.22% or 250,190 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 3,504 shares. Buckingham Management reported 1,171 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Financial In accumulated 0.05% or 235 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.17% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Fil Limited reported 0.07% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 24,700 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Johnson Investment Counsel accumulated 24,315 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.22% or 1.23M shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited has 1,119 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has 0% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 10 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grisanti Cap Management Llc stated it has 15,914 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.79% or 12.39M shares. Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 36,392 shares. Gm Advisory Group invested in 3,439 shares. Macquarie Group Limited holds 874,220 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Whalerock Point Lc, Rhode Island-based fund reported 5,946 shares. 27,579 were accumulated by Gladius Mngmt Limited Partnership. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 443,496 shares. Hartford Investment Management Co has invested 0.94% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Zwj Inv Counsel Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 977 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc reported 310,277 shares. Redmile Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 0.97% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hemenway Trust Company Limited Liability stated it has 5,664 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 115,147 shares. Estabrook Management invested 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.71’s average target is 9.63% above currents $247.84 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17.

