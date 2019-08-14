Btr Capital Management Has Upped Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Stake by $965,250; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Mufg Americas Holdings Has Increased Its Stake

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 12,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 73,568 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, up from 60,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $83.89. About 775,317 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 22/03/2018 – KUWAIT PETROLEUM SELECTS JACOBS FOR EXPANSION IN LOCAL REFINING; 25/04/2018 – Jacobs Selected by ENCINA for New BTX Plant in Wyoming; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 18/04/2018 – Jacobs Achieves Gold at Workplace Wellbeing Awards; 04/04/2018 – Jacobs Helps Restore Landscape at The Avenue Coking Works in the UK; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO; 09/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – REMAIN COMMITTED TO ACHIEVING RUN-RATE OF $150 MLN OF NET COST SYNERGIES BY END OF FISCAL 2019; 25/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – FIRST-PHASE CONTRACT EXTENDS MEDIBIO’S ENGAGEMENT WITH JACOB’S BEYOND ASIA PACIFIC; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Engineering: Extension Brings Total Value of Contract to $1.46B

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 36,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 657,804 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.90M, up from 621,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 11.03 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 194,106 shares to 29,431 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,807 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century holds 0.08% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 1.11 million shares. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc owns 185,219 shares. Korea holds 5,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors LP owns 28,692 shares. 3,482 are owned by Stephens Incorporated Ar. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 9,937 shares. Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.03% or 45,115 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 321,274 shares. Hightower Advisors Llc accumulated 6,480 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 476 shares. First Wilshire Secs accumulated 216,616 shares or 5.55% of the stock. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 6,573 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inv Inc reported 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Invesco holds 974,757 shares. Principal Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 173,415 shares.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 48,728 shares to 975,975 shares, valued at $41.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 27,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,486 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carderock Mngmt Inc reported 25,455 shares. Bessemer Limited Company accumulated 1.03% or 51,299 shares. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated holds 78,262 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Community National Bank & Trust Na owns 146,898 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Group Limited Liability has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). South Texas Money Mngmt Limited reported 837,531 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 11.43M shares. Centurylink Investment Management Co holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 57,038 shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 135,183 shares. California-based Private Group Inc Inc has invested 1.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Westfield Capital Management Company Lp has 0.06% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stillwater Inv Mngmt Lc reported 49,687 shares. 250,650 were reported by King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation.

