Btr Capital Management Has Upped Its Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Position; Secor Capital Advisors LP Boosted Its Chevron New (CVX) Position by $1.00 Million; Stock Price Rose

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 8,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,569 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 13,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $123.8. About 4.09 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 12,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,568 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, up from 60,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $84.73. About 323,716 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS IN JOINT VENTURE WITH CDM SMITH GETS $65M FEMA PACT; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Bd; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak holds 2.46% or 26,110 shares. Bb&T Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 3,834 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications stated it has 4,322 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 128,190 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 6,573 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp invested in 0.01% or 20,856 shares. Regions Financial Corp has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Amp Cap Investors Limited owns 32,008 shares. Natixis has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Jones Financial Lllp reported 11,578 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 221,631 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 11,439 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.1% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 6,450 shares. Carroll Financial holds 400 shares. Connecticut-based Hartford Inv Mgmt Communications has invested 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jacobs Engineering Group’s (JEC) CEO Steve Demetriou on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Presents At Cowen 40th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Share Price Has Gained 52% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jacobs completes tender offer for KeyW – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $49,779 activity.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 6,971 shares to 1,605 shares, valued at $291,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,636 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Chevron – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade Now With Confidence – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Talking Technicals On This Energy ETF – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.