Btr Capital Management Has Raised United Health Group (UNH) Stake by $7.36 Million; Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Boosted Its Holding

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Health Group Inc. (UNH) by 1079.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 29,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 32,549 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 2,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Health Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $233.21. About 2.34 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 290,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 2.82 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.45 million, up from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 89,864 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED A FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.714 PER COMMON UNIT; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Boosts Cash Distribution by 5; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cap Research Global Invsts holds 1.4% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 17.86M shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.82% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 993,804 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Telemus Cap Ltd reported 31,725 shares. American Rech And Mngmt invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 1.98% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.21% or 1,137 shares. Advisory owns 109,417 shares. 197,238 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Proshare Advsr Ltd Company has 343,367 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 571 shares. 906,754 were reported by 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp. Cim Llc holds 1,134 shares. Wedgewood Pa has invested 0.43% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 6,971 shares to 1,605 shares, valued at $291,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) by 17,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,939 shares, and cut its stake in The Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $518,636 activity. On Monday, August 12 Bairrington Phillip David bought $31,944 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) or 613 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century, Missouri-based fund reported 4,247 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Inc holds 0.02% or 103,177 shares. Van Eck holds 14,535 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). California Pub Employees Retirement reported 71,873 shares. 84,601 are held by Fmr Limited Liability Co. Cambridge Rech Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 3,850 shares in its portfolio. 200 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards &. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 2,000 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Enterprise reported 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Principal Financial Grp Inc reported 169,765 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alps has invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Rr Advsrs Llc invested 7% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).