Btr Capital Management Has Raised Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Position; J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Btr Capital Management Inc increased Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) stake by 21.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btr Capital Management Inc acquired 12,870 shares as Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)’s stock rose 6.34%. The Btr Capital Management Inc holds 73,568 shares with $5.53 million value, up from 60,698 last quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc now has $11.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $88.95. About 346,968 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 25/04/2018 – Jacobs Selected by ENCINA for New BTX Plant in Wyoming; 05/04/2018 – “Any world class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board says; 31/05/2018 – Jacobs Wins FEMA Puerto Rico Response Contract; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS: EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE $437.5M; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Jacobs Teams with London Transport Museum for Year of Engineering 2018; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate

Among 5 analysts covering J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has $130 highest and $95 lowest target. $113.17’s average target is 6.67% above currents $106.09 stock price. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $106 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 16. See J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) latest ratings:

Among 5 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering has $10000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $92’s average target is 3.43% above currents $88.95 stock price. Jacobs Engineering had 9 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 8. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 6 with “Outperform”. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by M Partners.

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased Merck& Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) stake by 15,405 shares to 134,593 valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) stake by 7,995 shares and now owns 103,204 shares. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) was reduced too.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $10.90 billion. It operates through four divisions: Intermodal , Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truck (JBT). It has a 24.63 P/E ratio. The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions, such as origin and destination pickup, and delivery services.

The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $106.09. About 330,673 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Dedicated Contract Svcs Rev $494.5M; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Integrated Capacity Solutions Rev $296.1M; 19/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend; 21/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named to Fortune 500 List for Sixth Consecutive Year, Breaks into Top 400; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Revenue Per Load Rose 8%; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 17/04/2018 – J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC JBHT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $129; 21/04/2018 – DJ JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBHT); 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Rev $1.95B; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Profit Jumps on Strong Freight Demand Pricing Gains