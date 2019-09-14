Btr Capital Management Has Lowered Its Procter And Gamble Company (PG) Position by $832,760; Stock Value Rose; Highlander Capital Management Has Cut Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $492,180

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, down from 1,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Asda and Sainsbury’s deal is an ‘Amazon protection program,’ investment manager says; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Testing the Feasibility of the DASH Cloud Intervention Using Amazon Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Trump’s meeting with a major tech CEO reportedly included a discussion about a potential Amazon-Pentagon deal worth billions; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Private equity firms targeting Amazon sellers – The Information; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Jeff Bezos; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–4th Update; 30/05/2018 – Lotus 39 Anti-Hair Loss Treatment Garners Positive Response from Amazon Customers; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 7,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 81,170 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.90M, down from 88,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Estabrook Cap Mngmt invested in 97 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 4.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 22,646 shares. 160 were reported by Central Asset And (Hk). Shellback Capital LP reported 7,000 shares stake. 848 are owned by Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Communication. Capital Planning Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,973 shares stake. Mawer Mngmt Ltd reported 0.28% stake. Cim Investment Mangement invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Montag A & Assoc owns 9,835 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Hills Savings Bank Trust holds 0.63% or 1,287 shares. Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Inc reported 450 shares. Ima Wealth owns 0.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,353 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 3.53% or 311,596 shares. Towercrest Capital Management reported 0.08% stake. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company holds 1.82% or 1.16 million shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, OLLI – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon brings Prime to Brazil – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Amazon.com (AMZN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $164.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3,600 shares to 10,625 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (Prn) by 470,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) CEO David Taylor Presents at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble (PG) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Fifth Third, Macyâ€™s, P&G execs named to list of most influential women in corporate America – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management invested 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alta Management Llc holds 0.01% or 2,175 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Winch Advisory Ltd has invested 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Westover Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0.27% or 5,014 shares. Zeke Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 41,293 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Koshinski Asset Management stated it has 12,505 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Clark Estates Ny has 5,720 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Old Dominion Mngmt Inc holds 1.51% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 39,873 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0.85% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mcdaniel Terry & Communications reported 214,197 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $536.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 by 8,228 shares to 105,573 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.