Btr Capital Management Has Lifted Its Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS) Holding; Ball Has 0.86 Sentiment

Ball Corp (BLL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 179 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 209 decreased and sold their holdings in Ball Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 262.22 million shares, down from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ball Corp in top ten holdings increased from 14 to 15 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 173 Increased: 105 New Position: 74.

Btr Capital Management Inc increased Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS) stake by 4.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btr Capital Management Inc acquired 5,281 shares as Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Btr Capital Management Inc holds 134,191 shares with $14.90 million value, up from 128,910 last quarter. Disney Co. (Walt) now has $244.54B valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 7.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize

Rivulet Capital Llc holds 8.13% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation for 1.50 million shares. Chilton Investment Co Llc owns 3.07 million shares or 6.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spears Abacus Advisors Llc has 5.44% invested in the company for 737,153 shares. The California-based Mig Capital Llc has invested 5.14% in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, a Colorado-based fund reported 842,119 shares.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household industries. The company has market cap of $25.51 billion. It operates in five divisions: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. It has a 50.35 P/E ratio. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment makes and sells metal beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) stake by 17,835 shares to 135,939 valued at $14.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sect Spdr Health Care Select (XLV) stake by 13,450 shares and now owns 7,515 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

