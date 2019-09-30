Btr Capital Management Has Decreased Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake; Triple-s Management Has 1.18 Sentiment

Triple-s Management Corp (GTS) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.37, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 47 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 40 sold and reduced their positions in Triple-s Management Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 18.92 million shares, up from 18.89 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Triple-s Management Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 31 Increased: 32 New Position: 15.

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 3.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 1,996 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Btr Capital Management Inc holds 54,640 shares with $16.05 million value, down from 56,636 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $115.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $287.4. About 1.14M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company has market cap of $319.68 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. It has a 8.9 P/E ratio. It offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred well-known provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Part D, a prescription drug plan; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services.

The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 391,809 shares traded or 61.93% up from the average. Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) has declined 27.28% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 17/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 06/04/2018 A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Triple-S Propiedad, Inc; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING PROPERTY AND CASUALTY SEGMENT WAS RAISED FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q EPS 17C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q OPER REV. $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $164 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $752.0 MILLION, UP 7.1% FROM THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 16/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q EPS 17c

Analysts await Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 143.48% or $1.32 from last year’s $-0.92 per share. GTS’s profit will be $9.33M for 8.56 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Triple-S Management Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.29% negative EPS growth.

Heartland Advisors Inc holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation for 602,733 shares. Lakewood Capital Management Lp owns 683,472 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cna Financial Corp has 0.17% invested in the company for 34,053 shares. The New York-based Pzena Investment Management Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Spark Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 89,300 shares.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 24.95 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

