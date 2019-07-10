Btr Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Eog Resources (EOG) by $574,750 as Market Value Declined; Prescott General Partners Has Decreased Yelp (YELP) Position by $28.49 Million

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 837,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.11 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.15M, down from 5.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 467,554 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 21.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 22/05/2018 – Yelp files EU complaint over Google dominance; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR REPORTED IN ERROR; 13/03/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 26/03/2018 – Yelp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 8 Days; 11/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $179 MLN TO $188 MILLION; 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C, EST. EPS 18.4C; 03/05/2018 – Yelp: Is Churn Scaring Off Potential Buyers? — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Yelp, Inc. Investors (YELP); 06/03/2018 Yelp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 7

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,920 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 39,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $90.89. About 3.13 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson& Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,842 shares to 73,154 shares, valued at $10.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) by 7,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,204 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $295,521 activity. Another trade for 128 shares valued at $4,861 was made by Ramsay Alan on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. YELP’s profit will be $8.64M for 80.77 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.